11-year-old among 3 juveniles accused of violent crime spree in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An 11-year-old boy is one of three juveniles accused in a violent crime spree that spanned more than 12 hours and included multiple stolen cars, pedestrian robberies and shootings in North and East Portland.

One of the victims, Bob Wenberg, was held at gunpoint, struck by a vehicle and nearly robbed of his dog. He shared his story with FOX 12 Oregon this week.

Southeast Portland man held at gunpoint, hit by car while walking his dog PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland man is on the mend after he was held at gunpoint, nearly robbed of his dog and then hit by the su…

According to the Portland Police Bureau, it started around midnight Sunday when two vehicles were stolen from a driveway on Southeast 10th Avenue. Two hours later, the suspects reportedly shot a house in the 9500 block of North Mohawk Avenue. Minutes later, they reportedly tried to rob a pedestrian near North Killingsworth Street and North Rodney Avenue.

Around 4:30 a.m., a street sign was shot and run over by a car on North Trenton Street, and about 20 minutes later, a bicyclist was robbed at gunpoint on Northeast 15th Avenue. Two minutes after that, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint on North Argyle Street.

A pedestrian was robbed at gun point a couple of hours later. About 10 minutes later is when the trio allegedly tried to rob Wenberg and steal his dog. They struck him with a vehicle when he tried to run away.

Another pedestrian was robbed a few minutes later, and just after 9 a.m. a woman said she was chased by a group with a gun. Seven minutes later, another bicyclist was robbed at gunpoint.

A few hours later, around 12:15 p.m., someone fired a gun at a pedestrian near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and North Alberta Street. No one was injured.

Police said they found a suspect vehicle on Southeast 83rd Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday. The suspects tried to run away but police set up a perimeter to catch them. Two of them - a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy - were arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center on charges of first-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The third, an 11-year-old boy who had a handgun, was arrested, but could not be booked because of his age. He was released to a guardian pending further investigation.

Wenberg, the man who was struck by a vehicle when they tried to rob him, said he was convinced he would be shot.

"That’s when I thought, 'I’m dead,'" Wenberg said. "When I was laying on the ground the only thing going through my mind was my wife is gonna be alone, she’s gonna lose me."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB.