11-year-old boy battling cancer sworn in as Hillsboro police chief for a day, 100-vehicle procession surprises him

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A young boy battling cancer received a special honor from the Hillsboro Police Department on Wednesday.
11-year-old Danny Shaughnessy was sworn in by Hillsboro Police Chief Jim Coleman to become Chief for a day.
His mom, Jessica Thomas, said Danny loves helping people, and that’s where his fascination with first responders began.
“He’s like the world’s greatest big brother and he’s helpful around the house and he wants to be that big, tough guy that saves people,” she said.
And then the salutes. No words! Just tears. @fox12oregon https://t.co/hms17gc67c pic.twitter.com/dEMr3D7IMZ— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 29, 2020
Danny has had an uphill battle. At seven years old, he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children.
“This has been quite a long process for us," Thomas said. "His first go-around he beat it, did really well, was clear for two years, and then it came back. And it had spread pretty badly."
Danny starts his fifth round of chemo next week. So this honor for him lifted his family’s spirits when they needed it most.
To Danny’s surprise, the Hillsboro Police Department also organized a procession of nearly one hundred first responder vehicles to drive past his home. Agencies as far as Junction City and Eugene showed up.
“It’s pretty amazing," Thomas said. "I love seeing him smile and making him happy."
