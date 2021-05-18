115th Multnomah County Fair to be held over Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oaks Park Association announced Tuesday that the 115th Multnomah County Fair will take place over Memorial Day weekend.
The fair will be held both in-person and virtually on May 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and May 30 from 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
While this year's fair won't feature animals, food booths, or vendors, it will be hosting community-created exhibits by local artists, gardeners, crafters, bakers, and more, on display in the Historic Dance Pavilion at Oaks Park.
Admission to the fair is free but capacity limitations apply and timed-entry tickets must be reserved online in advance. To get tickets, visit oakspark.com/countyfair.
The fair will also feature a virtual talent show online, as well as videos of the fair exhibits, visitor interviews and more. The videos will be available on YouTube starting May 30. For more information about the virtual fair, visit multcofair.org.
Fair officials are looking for participants to showcase their talents. Entries in art, floral/garden, crafts, foods, needlecraft, and photography will be accepted at the Dance Pavilion on May 28 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information visit, multcofair.org/competitions.
