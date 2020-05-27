WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – 12 additional Goodwill locations will reopen starting on Thursday, including donation and shopping locations in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Gresham, and Forest Grove, among others.
The company closed locations in the Pacific Northwest and across the country in March due to COVID-19.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette reopened their first locations in Salem, Lincoln City, Redmond, and Bend earlier this month. Last week, it opened five additional retail stores and two outlets.
The new locations set to open on Thursday include:
- Baseline 775 SW 185th Ave. Aloha, OR 97321
- Cedar Hills 12975 SW Westgate Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005
- Cornell 16157 NW Cornell Road, Hillsboro, OR 97006
- Forest Grove 2903 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116
- Gresham 413 NE Burnside Road, Gresham, OR 97030
- Halsey 12250 NE Halsey, Portland, OR 97230
- Portland Superstore 1943 SE 6th Ave. Portland, OR 97214
- Portland Outlet 1740 SE Ochoco St, Milwaukie OR 97222
- Salem Superstore 3535 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem OR 97305
- Tigard 13920 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard OR 97223
The new locations set to open on Friday include:
- South Salem 1125 Crowley Ave. SE, Salem OR 97302
- Corvallis store 1325 NW 9th street, Corvallis, OR 97330
The retails stores will open at 10 a.m. and the outlets and adjacent drop-off centers will open at 8 a.m.
In addition to staff already rehired since May 15, Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette says it now has more than 500 of its 3,000 employees back on the payroll.
Additional stores will reopen incrementally and in accordance with Oregon and Washington state and local directives.
Some additional precautions being put in place by Goodwill include requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings, donated items will be sanitized and quarantined before being sold, and register areas will be cleaned following each customer transaction.
Dressing rooms will be temporarily unavailable, but Goodwill said they will be flexible with their return policy. Drinking fountains will also be temporarily out of service.
Donors are asked to drop off items in marked donation bins. Employees will not remove donated items from vehicles.
For more, go to https://meetgoodwill.org/.
