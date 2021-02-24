VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Fire crews say say a house fire broke out Wednesday morning in Vancouver.
When the Vancouver Fire Department, along with Clark County Fire District 6, arrived at 7716 Northeast 105th Court, they noticed dark smoke coming from the front door. After making sure everyone was out of the house and safe, firefighters extinguished the flames that were coming from a laundry room.
Crews say the fire was under control in 20 minutes and 12 people were moved to transitional housing because of the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
