PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority says three additional people have died due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 124.
The health department on Friday morning also reported 75 new confirmed cases and five presumptive cases. That brings the state’s total case number to 3,068. The new cases reported on Friday occurred in following counties:
- Clackamas: 9
- Clatsop: 9
- Deschutes: 1
- Lane: 2
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 13
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 30
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 3
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 8
Health officials note that during routine data reconciliation, a presumptive case originally reported as a Benton County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Thursday's state total, and the total number of cases in Benton County went down by one to reflect the change.
Also, the number of hospitalizations in the 10-19 age group dropped by one, according to OHA. During routine data reconciliation, a person was determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness.
All three deaths reported on Friday involved patients with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 122nd COVID-19-related death involved a 51-year-old man living in Marion County. He tested positive on May 3 and died on May 6 at Salem Hospital, according to the health department.
Oregon’s 123rd COVID-19-related death involved an 80-year-old woman also living in Marion County. She tested positive on April 21 and died on May 6 at Santiam Memorial Hospital.
Oregon’s 124th COVID-19-related death involved a 71-year-old woman living in Multnomah County. She tested positive on April 23 and died on May 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county. See this week’s report here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.