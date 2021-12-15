126 people died while homeless in Multnomah County last year, report says

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – For the last decade Multnomah County has put out a yearly report on people who have died while living on the streets.
On Wednesday FOX 12 learned that 126 people experiencing homelessness in Multnomah County died in 2020.
That is the highest number since they started collecting the data in 2011. The report is designed to help the public, elected officials and social service providers identify resources and policies that can save lives.
It found that nearly half the deaths among the homeless in 2020 were related to methamphetamine use. Their average age was 46, more than three decades younger than the average person in the U.S.
One of the people who died was 26-year-old Christopher Madson-Yamasaki, who died in February from an overdose.
His mother said he had mental health issues and they were trying to get him into a treatment program. The report also found four deaths were ruled suicides in 2020, the lowest number since they started publishing the data.
None of the deaths were from COVID-19, but the report says deaths related to the virus may have been undercounted. It says the medical examiner doesn’t investigate when someone is hospitalized for 24 hours or longer before a natural death.
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafourey said this yearly report has repeatedly led to policy changes including a statewide requirement for all death reports to document if a person was experiencing homelessness.
It also helped the county know when and where to open shelters in extreme weather.