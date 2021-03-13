PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thirteen people were arrested, and over 100 people were detained after a march that caused damages and criminal activity in the Pearl District Friday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
The group began marching on the street at approximately 9:00 p.m., blocking traffic from Jamison Park on 810 Northwest 11th Avenue. As the group reached Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street, some in the crowd began breaking windows leading officers to create a perimeter around the group on Northwest Marshall Street between Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest 14th Avenue.
Police told the crowd that they were detaining everyone within the perimeter for “investigation of crimes.”
“Those that were being detained were identified and photographed, as part of a criminal investigation, before being released,” according to a press release by PPB. “Some refused to comply and locked arms together in an effort to interfere with the investigation. Officers escorted them away, and they were arrested. A suspect in the earlier window vandalism was arrested and charged.”
Officers say they found several items left behind by people inside the perimeter, including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot, and knives.
While the event unfolded, several groups formed outside of the perimeter outside and physically challenged officers. According to PPB, some people in the crowd threw rocks and full cans of beer at the officers. Officers deployed some OC (pepper) spray and one impact munition.
Police said two of the 13 people arrested were suspects carrying firearms, wearing body armor and helmets. Those arrested were:
- Juvenile male, 17, of Portland, referred to Juvenile Justice for Criminal Mischief in the First Degree
- Katrina Walker, 26, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Tara Walker, 34, unknown residence, booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest
- Cody Connell, 35, unknown residence, booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Daniel Muller, 36, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer
- Ian McCarthy, 28, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Dillon Granthan, 28, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Sean Lopez, 26, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Raekwon Williams, 23, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Ryan Skut, 34, of Milwaukie, Oregon, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Alissa Azar, 29, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Rachel Levelle, 24, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Amber Raby, 22, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Police say the investigation continues, and additional charges are possible.
