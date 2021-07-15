13 people escape house fire in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Thirteen people are safe after a working smoke alarm alerted them to a house fire in Lincoln City early Thursday morning.
North Lincoln Fire Rescue said crews responded to a fire on Southwest 16th at about 3:41 a.m. The first crews arrived in about five minutes and quickly knocked down the fire.
NLFR says seven adults and six children, ages 10 to two, were in the house at the time of the fire and made it out safely thanks to a smoke detector that woke them up. Firefighters rescued a dog from inside the home.
The fire was contained to the room of origin, but there was significant smoke and heat damage to the rest of the house, NLFR said. The Red Cross is assisting the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
