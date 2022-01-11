VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - More than a dozen schools in the Vancouver Public Schools district will have four days of remote learning over the next three weeks because of a bus driver shortage, the district said Monday.

The switch to remote learning for some only applies to middle and high schools - and the four days of remote learning are different depending on the school.

"We are sorry for the impact on our students and families," the district said. "We appreciate the patience of our staff and families as we navigate these challenges in our community."

District officials said they hope full-time in person learning can start again in February, but the remote schedule may be adjusted if staffing levels increase or decrease.

Here's the schedule as of Monday:

Jan. 11-14

McLoughlin Middle School

Fort Vancouver High School

(Two-hour late start on Tuesday, Jan. 11 only; the regular bell schedule will be followed at McLoughlin and Fort Vancouver on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.)

Jan. 18-21

Columbia River High School

Skyview High School

Alki Middle School

Jason Lee Middle School

Jefferson Middle School

(Monday, Jan. 17, is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day; no school for students)

Jan. 24-27

Hudson’s Bay High School

Discovery Middle School

Gaiser Middle School

Vancouver School of Arts and Academics*

Vancouver iTech Preparatory*

Vancouver Flex Academy*

(Friday, Jan. 28 is semester break, which is a non-attendance day for all students)

*On in-person days, shuttle buses for Vancouver Flex Academy, Vancouver iTech Preparatory or Vancouver School of Arts and Academics will continue from your neighborhood middle school. Shuttles for other magnet and career-technical education programs will continue from your neighborhood high school.

On remote learning days:

School cafeterias, libraries and FCRCs will be open for students who need to access the internet or need a safe place to go during remote learning.

Grab-and-go meals will be available at each location on remote days from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Middle school extracurricular activities and athletics will be paused.

High school extracurricular activities: Check in with your school.

Schools not listed above will continue in-person learning unless families are notified otherwise.

The news is not surprising given the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and comments made last week by Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. Reykdal warned that Washington families should prepare for potential school closures over the next three-four weeks as case counts continue to rise and more disruptions are expected.