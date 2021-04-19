13-year-old Black boy called racial slurs, jumped and beaten, mother says; Albany police investigating as hate crime

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Police in Albany are investigating a hate crime after they say a young teenager was assaulted last Tuesday at Swanson Park.
FOX 12 spoke to the 13-year-old’s mother and father. They said their son, Nehemiah, was repeatedly called racial slurs.
“My son was defending the fact he was Black, and he didn’t want people to say certain things to him,” said Natalie Ward, Nehemiah’s mother.
Ward said what started as hurtful song lyrics repeated by Nehemiah’s friends, turned into a dangerous situation. She said Nehemiah left the skate park where he was hanging out and was then jumped at Swanson Park by older teenagers he didn’t know. She said they called him racial slurs, beat him up, and kicked him in the face.
“It was the bandwagon mob effect and it’s horrifying, which is very, very scary,” said Ward. “Nehemiah is a very friendly, good kid. Clearly has been in no trouble, absolutely, so the scenario, I mean, it was a nice kid who got bullied and it was a bandwagon effect that ended up being racial, which is ridiculous.”
It’s also been a nightmare for Nehemiah’s father.
“I wanted blood. My blood was boiling,” said Junniiee Hart, Nehemiah’s father. “Anybody from anywhere should be able to feel safe or should not be treated differently from anybody.”
Ward said Nehemiah is doing as well as he can.
“He’s not himself. That’s for sure. That’s for sure,” she said. “He doesn’t want to leave the house. School goes back into full time in campus on Monday. He does not want to go into campus. He doesn’t want to really see anyone.”
Now, community members are standing behind Nehemiah, organizing a protest to stand against hate Friday at 6 p.m. at Linn County Circuit Court.
Quincy Casey met Nehemiah through a Black student mentorship program he runs through local schools. He told FOX 12 there’s more change that needs to happen in the small Albany community. He encourages people to continue to support Nehemiah and his family.
“We just want to be heard, you know. We got people in this community who have a powerful voice and everybody’s coming together,” he said.
Ward and Hart both said the Albany Police Department has gone above and beyond for their son.
They are horrified about what’s happened, but grateful to know it’s brought the community together.
Interesting that the race of the alleged attackers is not mentioned. Were they black, hispanic, white, other? I am sure the lyrics being yelled by his "friends" weren't offensive either. Probably were singing Amazing Grace. Of course, this young man was not participating in the signing activity either. I guess he was just the unluck of the draw to be assaulted for no reason. Whoever did this needs to be charged but do not blindly believe everything you read and always question why some things are left out of the reporting.
