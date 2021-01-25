YAMHILL, OR (KPTV) - A teenager died Sunday evening after a mobile home caught fire in Yamhill, according to the Yamhill Fire Protection District.
Crews were called out to a fire in the 17800 block of Northeast Stillers Mill Road at about 11 p.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a single-wide mobile home fully-involved.
A third alarm was called and crews from Carlton, McMinnville, Amity, Dundee, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Gaston responded to the scene. In total, 47 firefighters battled the fire.
The Yamhill Fire Protection District said the fire had moved to additional outbuildings near the home before it was brought under control.
One person was found dead after the fire. The Yamhill Fire Protection District identified the victim as 13-year-old Jonathan Calhoun. He was a 7th grade student at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School.
Several other residents were able to escape to safety, according to the Yamhill Fire Protection District.
No firefighters were injured.
The home is considered a total loss and damages are valued at about $175,000.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
So how were "several other residents able to get to safety," but not the boy?
