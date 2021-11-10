VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A 13-year-old has been charged with felony harassment after a TikTok video suggesting Gaiser Middle School was going to be the target of a school shooting circulated among students.

The video said the shooting was going to take place Wednesday and contained threatening images, texts and a list of students who were supposedly being targeted. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Vancouver School District administrators were involved in the investigation and notification of students and parents.

City and county leaders met to talk about combating rising gun violence in Multnomah Co. MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Leaders from Multnomah County, Gresham and Portland met Monday to talk about trying to combat the gun violence.

Deputies identified and interviewed a 13-year-old suspect in connection the threats and video. The sheriff's office said because of COVID-19 protocols, the suspect was not physically arrested but charges of felony harassment were sent to the juvenile prosecuting attorney. Deputies learned during the investigation the student had no access to weapons and no actual threat existed.

Investigators are working with the school to notify all involved parents and students of the current status and the school is following protocol in the suspect student’s discipline.

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation.