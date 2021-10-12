UPDATE: According to the teen's mom, she was dropped off at home safe Tuesday afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home five days ago.
According to the sheriff's office, Alexa Harmon left home and was reportedly picked up by an older male. Her family believes she's staying in hotels with a 19- or 20-year-old man in the Portland/Vancouver area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.