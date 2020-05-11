130 COVID-19 deaths now reported in Oregon, more than 3,280 cases

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 130, according to health officials.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday morning also reported 51 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven new presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total to 3,286. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Monday are in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 2
- Clatsop: 4
- Klamath: 1
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 17
- Multnomah: 14
- Polk: 3
- Washington: 14
Oregon’s 128th COVID-19-related death involved a 91-year-old man living in Polk County. He tested positive on May 2 and died on May 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 129th COVID-19-related death involved a 64-year-old man living in Umatilla County. He tested positive on April 29 and died on May 9 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. It is unknown if he had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
Oregon’s 130th COVID-19-related death involved a 77-year-old woman living in Washington County. She tested positive on May 3 and died on May 9 and OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. She had no underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
The health department in Monday’s update noted that the number of hospitalizations in the 0-19 age group dropped by one.
“During routine data reconciliation, a person was determined not to have been hospitalized during their COVID-19 illness,” according to OHA.
Additionally, the health department said Oregon’s 120th COVID-19 death was previously reported incorrectly. The 120th death involved a 58-year-old woman living in Multnomah County. She tested positive on May 3 and died on May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions, health officials said.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
