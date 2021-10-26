LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A search warrant in Linn County led to the arrest of a farm animal owner after numerous neglected and dead animals were found on the property.

Linn County Undersheriff Michelle Duncan said Monday around 9:55 a.m., deputies served a search warrant for animal neglect for a property east of Scio, in the 4100 block of Shimanek Bridge Drive. Deputies received tips regarding multiple cows in “various stages of neglect,” as well as some dead cows.

After completing an initial investigation, deputies obtained enough information for a search warrant to enter the location and remove any neglected animals. When officials arrived, they discovered animals had been neglected for an extended amount of time, some too weak to stand without help and some standing among carcasses of other cows.

In total, 14 animals were found dead which included 11 cows, two chickens and one dog. Six cows and two dogs were seized but one cow died following removal.

During the search, owner Lynette McConnell, 66, was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on 20 counts of Animal Neglect in the First Degree.