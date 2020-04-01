CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials have announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
With the new cases reported Wednesday morning, there are now 130 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 2
- 20-29 years: 12
- 30-39 years: 13
- 40-49 years: 32
- 50-59 years: 27
- 60-69 years: 23
- 70-79 years: 12
- 80 and older: 9
While 130 tests have come back positive, 879 have been negative, according to Public Health officials.
Six people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County.
