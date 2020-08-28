WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 14-year-old boy died after he was hit by a boat at Henry Hagg Lake on Friday evening.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the collision between the motorboat and swimmer happened in the water around 5 p.m.
A short time later, deputies said the 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies are now investigating, and no further details were immediately released.
FOX 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
