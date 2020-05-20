144 deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, 3,801 cases now reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four more people in Oregon have died due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 144, according to the Oregon Heath Authority.
The health department on Wednesday morning also reported 65 new confirmed cases and 10 new presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 3,801. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clatsop: 4
- Deschutes: 9
- Josephine: 2
- Lane: 1
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 24
- Multnomah: 13
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 4
- Washington: 14
- Yamhill: 1
All four deaths reported on Wednesday involved patients with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 141st COVID-19 death involved a 94-year-old woman living in Washington County. She tested positive on May 10 and died on May 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Oregon’s 142nd COVID-19 death involved a 90-year-old man living in Washington County. He tested positive on April 4 and died on May 14 at his home.
Oregon’s 143rd COVID-19 death involved a 75-year-old woman living in Multnomah County. She tested positive on May 9 and died May 18 at the Portland VA Medical Center.
Oregon’s 144th COVID-19 death involved a 58-year-old woman living in Multnomah County. She tested positive on May 3 and died on May 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including weekly reports from OHA. State health officials will not produce a weekly update of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates this week, as health experts want to allow a week to gather additional data on coronavirus infections following the state’s approval of 31 counties to begin limited reopening, according to Oregon Health Authority.
