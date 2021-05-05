CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held outside Reser Stadium during the Oregon State football team's scrimmage this weekend.
According to the university, fans will be allowed at the scrimmage at 15 percent capacity. The scrimmage scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. is free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis for fans. Gates to the east side of Reser Stadium will open at 9:30 am.
Fans will be allowed to sit in the outdoor seating on the east side of the stadium and in the Terrace. Social distancing and masks are required throughout the scrimmage. Tailgating is not permitted.
During the scrimmage, Samaritan Health Services and Benton County will be hosting a free drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. just outside the east gates on Parker Plaza. The university says Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available and no appointment is needed.
The university says single-game tickets for the softball team's four-game series against Arizona State will not be available for the general public as 15 percent capacity at Kelly Field only allows for the accommodation of player families and guests. If a limited number of tickets for OSU students do become available, information will be released on the Beaver Dam Twitter account Friday morning.
Families and guests will also get first priority for the baseball team's three-game series against USC at Goss Stadium. Any remaining tickets will be allocated to baseball season ticket holders. A limited number of student tickets will be available at the ticket booth at the stadium two hours before first pitch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
