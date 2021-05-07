PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friday, 15 Oregon counties dropped down to high risk, meaning restrictions to help slow COVID-19 have been lowered. Restaurants can now have limited indoor dining, and some movie theaters were allowed to reopen their doors again.
Regal Cinemas announced it was reopening a handful of cinemas in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
The theater chain is reopening:
On May 7th
OREGON
Eugene - Regal Valley River Center & IMAX
Hillsboro - Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX
Salem - Regal Willamette Town Center
WASHINGTON
Vancouver - Regal Cascade IMAX & RPX
Kelso - Regal Three Rivers Mall & RPX
Jackson Perez was at the Evergreen Parkway location at noon on Friday ready to catch a few movies.
“Oh man it is exciting, let me tell ya,” Perez said.
He says he is an avid movie buff and enjoys going to the theater versus watching a film at home.
“I wasn’t going to miss it when it reopened so, you know I sat our here, I am excited to go back. I am going to try and see three today, so got to get my movie fix,” Perez said.
Regal Cinemas will be opening several more locations in mid-May around the region.
On May 14th
OREGON
Gresham - Regal Stark Street
Portland - Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX
Portland - Regal Movies On TV
Portland - Regal Hilltop Cinema
Portland - Regal Division Street
Portland - Regal Fox Tower
Portland - Regal Cinebarre Movieland
Salem - Regal Santiam
Sherwood - Regal Sherwood
Tigard - Regal Tigard
WASHINGTON
Vancouver - Regal City Center
Vancouver - Regal Cinema 99
“They tried that at home streaming thing, but it just doesn’t compare,” Perez said. “One thing I learned, you can’t take life for granted in this pandemic and movie theaters are part of that, it’s where you go to be a community all at once, you leave everything at the door and enjoy a movie.”
Theaters do have COVID-19 protocols in place, from social distancing to mask.
