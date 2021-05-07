Regal Cinemas reopening around Oregon

Image: KPTV

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friday, 15 Oregon counties dropped down to high risk, meaning restrictions to help slow COVID-19 have been lowered. Restaurants can now have limited indoor dining, and some movie theaters were allowed to reopen their doors again.

Regal Cinemas announced it was reopening a handful of cinemas in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The theater chain is reopening:

On May 7th

OREGON

Eugene - Regal Valley River Center & IMAX

Hillsboro - Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX

Salem - Regal Willamette Town Center

WASHINGTON

Vancouver - Regal Cascade IMAX & RPX

Kelso - Regal Three Rivers Mall & RPX

Jackson Perez was at the Evergreen Parkway location at noon on Friday ready to catch a few movies.

“Oh man it is exciting, let me tell ya,” Perez said.

He says he is an avid movie buff and enjoys going to the theater versus watching a film at home.

“I wasn’t going to miss it when it reopened so, you know I sat our here, I am excited to go back. I am going to try and see three today, so got to get my movie fix,” Perez said.

Regal Cinemas will be opening several more locations in mid-May around the region.

On May 14th

OREGON

Gresham - Regal Stark Street

Portland - Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX

Portland - Regal Movies On TV

Portland - Regal Hilltop Cinema

Portland - Regal Division Street

Portland - Regal Fox Tower

Portland - Regal Cinebarre Movieland

Salem - Regal Santiam

Sherwood - Regal Sherwood

Tigard - Regal Tigard

WASHINGTON

Vancouver - Regal City Center

Vancouver - Regal Cinema 99

“They tried that at home streaming thing, but it just doesn’t compare,” Perez said. “One thing I learned, you can’t take life for granted in this pandemic and movie theaters are part of that, it’s where you go to be a community all at once, you leave everything at the door and enjoy a movie.”

Theaters do have COVID-19 protocols in place, from social distancing to mask.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.