GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department identified the person killed in a shooting at an apartment complex this past weekend as a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred Saturday, at about 3 p.m., at the Columbia Trails apartment complex, located at 1112 Northwest 15th Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the victims, 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Ivey's death a homicide.

The other two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said their names are not being released at this time.

The East County Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional details have been released by Gresham police. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 or at 888-989-3505.