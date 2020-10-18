PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 15-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in Southeast Portland on Saturday, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to the 17200 block of Southeast Alder Street just after 11:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the boy with a stab wound in the back. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say two boys in their early teens approached the 15-year-old victim and one of them cut him with an unknown weapon.
Officers attempted to find the suspects but were unsuccessful.
Anyone has information about this case, please contact Assault Detectives at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-315473.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
