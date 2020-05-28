PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Thursday reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 151.
Oregon Health Authority on Thursday morning also reported 49 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 4,086. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 4
- Deschutes: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 11
- Multnomah: 10
- Umatilla: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 12
- Yamhill: 2
According to Oregon Health Authority, seven of the new total cases are related to the Townsend Farms outbreak. Townsend Farms operates in Multnomah and Washington counties. OHA said the outbreak is currently affecting a total of 48 of about 350 people who arrived in the Portland metro area on May 23 and May 24 to harvest fruit from Townsend Farms sites in Fairview and Cornelius.
Due to data reconciliation, the Lincoln County case count decreased by one, according to health officials. A confirmed case had been counted twice.
Oregon’s 149th COVID-19-related death involved a 73-year-old woman living in Clackamas County. She tested positive on May 8 and died on May 16 at her home. She was living with underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 150th COVID-19-related death involved a 73-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on May 6 and on May 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He also had underlying health condition, according to health officials.
Oregon’s 151st COVID-19-related death involved a 72-year-old man living in Polk County. He tested positive on May 1. Additional information about his death is still pending, OHA said.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
