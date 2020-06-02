PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 157.
The health department on Tuesday morning also reported 33 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 4,335. The new cases were reported in following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 8
- Multnomah: 10
- Umatilla: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 4
All three new deaths reported on Tuesday involved people with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 155th COVID-19-related death involved a 36-year-old woman living in Multnomah County. She tested positive on May 31 and died the same day at Adventist Hospital.
Oregon’s 156th COVID-19-related death involved a 66-year-old woman also living in Multnomah County. She tested positive on April 1 and died on May 22 at her home.
Oregon’s 157th COVID-19-related death involved an 81-year-old woman living in Washington County. She tested positive on April 6 and died on May 26 at her home.
The health department on Tuesday also reported an outbreak of 13 coronavirus cases at Bob’s Red Mill in Clackamas County. The outbreak investigation started on May 27, health officials said. The risk to the general public from this outbreak is low.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
