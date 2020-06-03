PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 159, state health officials said.
Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday morning also reported 65 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, raising that number to 4,399. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 7
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 18
- Multnomah: 13
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 2
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 5
- Yamhill: 4
Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported as hospitalized in the 40–49 age group was determined not to have been hospitalized, according to OHA. Another case previously reported in Josephine County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this, OHA said.
Both deaths reported on Wednesday involved men with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 158th COVID-19-related death involved a 68-year-old man living in Clackamas County. He tested positive on May 21 and died on June 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Oregon’s 159th COVID-19-related death involved a 60-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on April 17 and died on May 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
