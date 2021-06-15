16-year-old girl missing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Mianii Webster recently moved to Oregon from another state and is unfamiliar with the area. Her father said she left the family home in the Tanasbourne area near Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Cornell Road on June 8.
Webster is described as 5’ 6”, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She has a gold metal tongue ring and may be wearing blue shoes. She does not have a phone or money and is unfamiliar with public transportation.
If you have any information on where she might be please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.