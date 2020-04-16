PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 16-year-old was arrested on Thursday for breaking into a Portland home and stealing prescription medication, according to police.
The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of Southwest 30th Avenue. Officers responded after a caller in the home reported that he heard noises.
The caller went to look and found the teen standing in the entryway of his home, according to police. He confronted the suspect and the suspect ran out the door.
The caller told detectives that he believed he saw a handgun in the teenager’s pocket. Officers later found the suspect, arrested him, and found a revolver on his person.
Investigators said the teenager stole prescription medication from the caller’s home. The teen also went through both of the caller’s vehicles in the driveway, according to law enforcement.
The teenager has been released to his parents. Detectives will collaborate with the district attorney’s office regarding charges in the case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
[ohmy] I sure hope they make the parents pay along with their child. Give them all 30 days in jail if he kid messes up again.
