PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 161.
Oregon Health Authority on Friday morning also reported 97 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 4,570. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 6
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 9
- Jefferson: 9
- Klamath: 1
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 17
- Multnomah: 12
- Umatilla: 1
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 20
- Yamhill: 4
The health department also provided some notes, including that one case previously reported in Crook County was determined not to be a case. The department said one case previously reported in Deschutes County was also determined not to be a case. Those county case counts have been adjusted.
Both deaths reported on Friday involved people with underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 160th COVID-19-related death involved a 63-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on April 29 and died on June 3 at the Portland VA Medical Center.
Oregon’s 161st COVID-19-related death involved a 96-year-old woman living in Marion County. She tested positive on May 31 and died on June at Salem Hospital.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
