17-year-old killed in Battle Ground crash, three others injured

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Battle Ground police say a 17-year-old died at the scene of a crash that took place on Tuesday evening.

Police and Fire District 3 responded to a two-vehicle collision on Southeast Eaton Boulevard at Southeast 23rd Avenue at about 4:50 p.m. One man and two children were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Battle Ground Police at 311. No other information is available at this time.

