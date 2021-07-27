17-year-old killed in Battle Ground crash, three others injured

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Battle Ground police say a 17-year-old died at the scene of a crash that took place on Tuesday evening.
Police and Fire District 3 responded to a two-vehicle collision on Southeast Eaton Boulevard at Southeast 23rd Avenue at about 4:50 p.m. One man and two children were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Battle Ground Police at 311. No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.