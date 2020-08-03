PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An 18-year-old is facing charges for allegedly injuring a federal officer after damaging the federal courthouse building in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Isaiah Jason Maza, Jr., of Portland, injured both of the deputy U.S. Marshal’s legs after removing plywood attached to the front of the building early in the morning on July 22, the attorney’s office said.
Several other people were also allegedly helped to remove the plywood sheeting. The plywood was affixed to the building to protect its already damaged façade.
After the sheeting had been removed, Maza made multiple attempts to kick in the window, hit it with a metal object, and repeatedly pounded on it with what appeared to be a hammer, the attorney’s office says.
Shortly thereafter, a number of people successfully removed the entire wooden structure protecting the courthouse entryway and someone broke one of the windows, the attorney’s office says.
Maza then walked toward the building carrying a cylindrical object and appeared to light a fuse connected to the object and place it inside the broken window, according to the attorney’s office. The object later exploded in close proximity to law enforcement officers exiting the building through the broken window.
Deputy U.S. Marshals on July 31 spotted Maza less than one block from the courthouse and, after a short foot chase, arrested him.
Maza has been charged by criminal complaint with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and willfully damaging government property. He made his first appearance in federal court on Monday and was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.
(2) comments
Ah, don't worry about it... he's just a "peaceful" protester. Just ask Ted and Jo Ann, they'll tell you all about it.
That hunk of garbage should get at least Attempted Murder.
