18-year-old arrested in connection with arson at PPB's North Precinct

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with an arson at the bureau’s North Precinct.
On June 26 at about 2:14 a.m., a fire was started on the north side of the building that houses the North Precinct. Investigators say the fire was started by people associated with protest activity outside the building.
Portland police say the Gresham Police Department assisted the Portland Fire & Rescue Investigation Unit by locating and arresting Rollin Tristan Foder.
Foder is facing charges of riot and arson I.
Anyone with information about any fire-related crime is asked to call (503) 823-INFO.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.