18-year-old hospitalized following Monday evening shooting in east Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the Salem area. Deputies responded to calls of several gunshots shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening on Cheryl Lynn Way and found the man with a gunshot wound. Investigators say no arrests have been made in the case.
Deputies also found an SUV that crashed into an apartment building where the victim was located. No one was injured because of the crash.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has possible surveillance footage in the area to contact Det. Jessica Van Horn at 503-991-2145 or submit a tip online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.