18-year-old motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash in the Lents neighborhood on Saturday has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash at Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 97th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a motorcycle and car has been involved in the crash.

An initial investigation suggests a 2007 Cadillac STS was westbound turning south onto Southeast 97th Avenue when the motorcycle struck the Cadillac. According to police, the speed of the motorcycle is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Collin F. Page, of Portland, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police said Page later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said no arrests or citations have been issued, and the investigation is ongoing.

This crash was the 53rd deadly crash in Portland this year. There have been 59 Major Crash Team activations this year.