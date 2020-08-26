PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to arson for a fire at a Portland Police Bureau building.
Rollin Tristan Fodor entered his plea Wednesday. Fodor was initially arrested on an additional charge of riot, but that charge was dismissed.
Fodor was arrested in connection with a fire that was set at the North Precinct building on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Killingsworth Street on June 26.
Police said the fire was started by suspects associated with a protest outside the building. According to a PPB timeline of events, a riot was not declared by law enforcement that night.
Gresham police and the Portland Fire & Rescue Investigation Unit located and arrested Fodor on July 7.
Another suspect, 22-year-old Gavoughn Streeter-Hillerich, was also subsequently arrested in connection with this investigation. Streeter-Hillerich is due in court Sept. 4.
As part of his sentencing, Fodor will serve three years of probation after his release from jail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
What about restitution for any damage he caused?
How about making them pay for the damages they caused.
Put him in the army for 2 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.