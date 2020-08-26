Rollin Fodor, 18-year-old arrested in connection with arson at PPB's North Precinct

Rollin Tristan Fodor, jail booking photo on left. Portland Police Bureau photo of arson on June 26, at right. 

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to arson for a fire at a Portland Police Bureau building.

Rollin Tristan Fodor entered his plea Wednesday. Fodor was initially arrested on an additional charge of riot, but that charge was dismissed.

Fodor was arrested in connection with a fire that was set at the North Precinct building on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Killingsworth Street on June 26.

Police said the fire was started by suspects associated with a protest outside the building. According to a PPB timeline of events, a riot was not declared by law enforcement that night.

Gresham police and the Portland Fire & Rescue Investigation Unit located and arrested Fodor on July 7.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Gavoughn Streeter-Hillerich, was also subsequently arrested in connection with this investigation. Streeter-Hillerich is due in court Sept. 4.

As part of his sentencing, Fodor will serve three years of probation after his release from jail.

(3) comments

nativepdx
nativepdx

What about restitution for any damage he caused?

Toothache
Toothache

How about making them pay for the damages they caused.

ItsPolitical
ItsPolitical

Put him in the army for 2 years.

