CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Public Health officials last updated the number of positive cases on Friday. The new cases brings the total in the county to 296.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 7
- 20-29 years: 33
- 30-39 years: 34
- 40-49 years: 62
- 50-59 years: 50
- 60-69 years: 53
- 70-79 years: 24
- 80 and older: 33
Public Health officials say 16 people in Clark County have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
For more information, visit clark.wa.gov.
MORE:
- Sign up for daily newsletter
- Stimulus calculator
- More coronavirus coverage
- Map shows global COVID-19 cases
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Close the border.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.