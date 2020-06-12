PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – 19 people were arrested as protesters took to the streets again on Thursday, marking the 15th night of protests in Portland in response to George Floyd’s death.
The day started peacefully, with hundreds of protesters, including kids, parents and teachers, marching from Revolution Hall in southeast Portland. The group was organized by middle school students.
Another group gathered Thursday night outside the Justice Center. Both locations have become the routine meeting points for demonstrators the past two weeks.
The group outside the Justice Center was mostly peaceful the first two hours of demonstrating, but later, people started throwing commercial grade fireworks at officers, according to police, prompting law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly. The group refused to disperse despite orders from officers.
Portland police on Friday afternoon confirmed that 19 adults were arrested and booked and 1 juvenile was detained and released. Their names and ages, and the charges they are facing, include:
- Josephine Wallace, 18-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
- Gianna Difalco, 18-year-old, disorderly conduct II, interfering with a peace officer
- Justice Shire, 26-year-old, Riot, disorderly conduct II, interfering with a peace officer
- Timothy M. Hitchens, 40-year-old, disorderly conduct II
- Ethan M. Klickman, 28-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
- Phillip Nelson, 38-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
- Anthony Difalco, 21-year-old, interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct II
- Tracy Molina, 47-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
- Brian Muhlenkamp, 32-year-old, interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct II
- Anton Mendoza, 24-year-old, interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct II
- Alexander LaFrance, 26-year-old, interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct II
- Eric Todd, 22-year-old, reckless driving
- Hayden J. Munch, 27-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
- Casey Usselman, 29-year-old, interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct II, harassment
- Devon Ward, 24-year-old, interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct II
- Joshua Lakos, 29-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
- Paige R. Clark, 20-year-old, attempt assaulting a public safety officer, disorderly conduct II
- Colton McCutcheon, 29-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
- Megan M. Smith, 35-year-old, interfering with a peace officer
