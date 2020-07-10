CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 19-year-old driver involved in crash along Highway 224 that involved a sheriff’s office vehicle.
The crash on Thursday night occurred at the highway’s intersection with Southeast 82nd Street. Dash camera video shared with FOX 12 shows the crash scene.
The sheriff’s office on Thursday said two deputies were involved in a chase when the crash occurred. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to end the chase and arrested a suspect after the crash.
The deputies suffered minor injuries in the crash and were hospitalized. They have been released and are recovering at home, the sheriff’s office says.
Christian Armando Perez Robles, of Gresham, now faces charges including attempt to elude police officer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
