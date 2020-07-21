LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after falling hundreds of feet while climbing Three Fingered Jack, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
At around 1 p.m., deputies were called to a report of a hiker falling from Three Fingered Jack, which is located about 71 miles east of Sweet Home.
The sheriff's office said witnesses saw Todd Adelman, from Aumsville, climbing near the summit when rocks gave way, causing him to fall hundreds of feet.
Adelman was found at the bottom of a cliff, located at about 7300 feet in elevation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said responders worked overnight to carry Adelman out.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue and Deschutes Mountain Rescue assisted the Linn County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
