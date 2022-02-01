19-year-old man arrested in connection with NW Portland shooting that injured one person

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in connection with an injury shooting that occurred in early January in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood.

On Jan. 2, at about 3:45 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 100 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery and survived his injuries, according to police.

During the investigation, Enhanced Community Safety Team investigators were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Taurus Robinson. An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson for the charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon - firearm.

On Jan. 28, at about 11:25 a.m., Central Precinct officers saw a stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Police said officers watched as the driver parked in the area of Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders, then go into a nearby tent.

According to police, officers contacted the person and identified him as Robinson. Robinson was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the outstanding arrest warrant, as well as unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry motor vehicle, and an unrelated arrest warrant.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search Robinson's tent. Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was located inside.

Anyone with information about this shooting, or any other shooting, is asked to contact ECST investigators at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.