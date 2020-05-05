1st person to test positive for COVID-19 in Oregon discharged from hospital after 2 months of treatment

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The first person in Oregon to test positive for COVID-19 has been discharged from the hospital after more than two months of treatment, according to authorities.
Hector Calderon has been transferred to a skilled nursing facility to continue his recovery, according to Kaiser Permanente Northwest.
Staff at Kaiser Permanente Northwest on Monday lined the hallways as a mariachi band played music outside, where Calderon was also greeted by his pastor and church members.
An ICU charge nurse had promised Calderon a mariachi band and parade when he recovered, the hospital says.
Calderon will now work with physical therapists to regain his strength. Hospital staff say they hope for a full recovery, but admit that Calderon’s long-term prognosis in not clear, as COVID-19 is a new virus.
In addition to being the first confirmed case in Oregon, Hector was the second patient in the nation determined to have contracted the virus through community spread, according to Kaiser Permanente Northwest, who says Calderon was among the first patients in the nation to be treated with Remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
How many people have unknowingly contracted corona, never went to the hospital and completely recovered?
2 Months????
I'm glad he's better. What do you suppose the hospital bill is?
