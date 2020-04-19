PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from the virus to 74.
The deaths reported Sunday were a 64-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, and a 68-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on March 23 and died on April 11 at OHSU.
Both men had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The OHA also reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,910.
Those new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (7)
- Deschutes (1)
- Lane (2)
- Marion (23)
- Multnomah (21)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (12)
The OHA says a previously reported Klamath County case was determined to be a Washington state case, reducing Sunday’s number of new cases by 1 to 66. The total number of cases in Klamath County is 30 to reflect the change.
Statewide, there have been 37,128 negative tests, according to the OHA.
