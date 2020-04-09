PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested and three guns were seized after police say the suspects led officers on a chase in Portland.
The chase on Wednesday started after officers with bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team tried to pull the driver over for a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and drove off in a reckless manner, forcing officers to not pursue, according to law enforcement. Additional units, including air support, were called into to help.
Air support followed the suspect in the air vehicle while officers coordinated intervention strategies on the ground.
Officers in the air noted that the driver and the passenger switched seats. The pair pulled over in the 4300 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue and the passenger exited the vehicle and left items under a bush, according to law enforcement.
Elijah Motley, 20, and Rashaad Hunter, 22, were arrested after officers put out spike stripes at the intersection of Northeast Dekum Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. The driver stopped before hitting the strips.
Both suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where they are facing charges including reckless driving and three counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
