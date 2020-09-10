PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested two people late Thursday afternoon after responding to a shooting near a southeast Portland apartment building.
Police responded to the 400 block of Southeast 143rd Avenue at approximately 4:06 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire, including at the apartment building, which was hit by bullets.
Preliminary investigation shows a confrontation between several people, leading to two people shooting guns towards each other, according to detectives.
No one was hurt in the shooting, police said. Two people who were involved in the incident were taken into custody Thursday.
Assault detectives are responding to assist in the investigation, law enforcement said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bryan Declercque at bryan.declercque@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
