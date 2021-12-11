2 arrested for throwing can at NYCFC player during MLS Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it made two arrests after a can hit a player from NYCFC during the MLS Cup on Saturday at Providence Park.

PPB said it arrested 24-year-old Ivan Carrillo and 31-year-old Eduardo Ramos after the player was hit on the field.

After NYCFC scored a goal in the 41st minute of the game, a can was thrown from the stands and hit New York City player Jesus Medina. Medina fell to the ground in pain after being hit.

Carrillo is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and attempted assault. Ramos is facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

The fan who threw the object was ejected from the game, and has been banned from Providence Park. There is zero tolerance for behavior of that kind. — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) December 11, 2021

