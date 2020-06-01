HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are searching for additional victims after officers found stolen items inside a car on Highway 212 last week, the Happy Valley Police Department says.
Casey Lee Murphy, 34, of Portland, and Christopher Duane Holverson, 34, of Wilsonville, were found inside the car with the stolen items, according to police. They were arrested after someone called 911 to report someone Damascus' Goosehollow neighborhood checking for unlocked cars. There appeared to be a car following the subject slowly, the police department said.
Upon arriving in the area, law enforcement spotted the suspect car driving without headlights on. Law enforcement stopped the car on Highway 212 near Southeast 152nd Avenue in Happy Valley.
Law enforcement recovered what appeared to be several stolen items inside the car. Some of the items was identified as belonging to people who live in Damascus' Goosehollow neighborhood. Other items had been reported stolen out of Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department helped identify these items.
Law enforcement says items discovered in the car include:
- a lock pick-kit
- a book on lock-picking
- bolt-cutters
- a high-end road bicycle
- a drone
- a guitar
- camping and sporting gear
- identifications
- checks
- credit cards
- methamphetamine
Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office contacted two people at different residences in Damascus' Goosehollow neighborhood and determined the recovered items had been stolen from their cars. Murphy and Holverson were booked into Clackamas County Jail. They are facing charges including theft in the first degree, identity theft, and possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.