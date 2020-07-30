PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested as protests continued Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, according to Portland police.
Kristina Naranja Rivera, 34, and Camillo Massagli, 25, were arrested while officers provided security for Chatman Square and Lownsdale Square.
Police said protests on Wednesday night began with several hundred people gathered along Southwest 3rd Avenue near the federal courthouse, with many in the crowd blocking traffic in the area for several hours.
Protesters yelled, made speeches, chanted, and banged on the fences surrounding the building, according to law enforcement. Some as the night progressed wore gas masks and helmets, with others carrying signs, hockey sticks, lacrosse sticks, umbrellas, leaf blowers, and fireworks, police said. People outside the courthouse threw rocks, bottles, gas canisters, and other objects toward the building.
Police said the crowd began to thin just before 12 a.m., with officers around that time responding to reports of people with a gun threatening and assaulting other people. Additionally, multiple shooting incidents occurred, according to police.
Rivera is facing charges including disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. Massagli is facing charges including criminal mischief in the second degree, trespass in the second degree, and interfering with a peace officer.
Police said several items were recovered from Chatman Square and Lownsdale Square, including a pipe, a chain with a lock, and a sledgehammer; other items seized included leaf blowers, helmets, body armor, and shield. Police said there was also a large amount of trash littered across the parks.
Not only are they rioters they are also litter bugs...
Multiple shooting incidents? What a peaceful gathering..
