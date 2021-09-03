VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating two carjackings and a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.
Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking and theft in the 19400 block of Southeast 9th Street. Police said the victim was checking his mail when a vehicle pulled up next to him, two men approached him, pointed a firearm, and then stole his vehicle and cell phone. The victim was not injured.
Police said the victim's stolen vehicle was located a few blocks away, but the suspects were not inside. The suspects, according to police, were described as Black men in their 20s.
Two hours later, officers responded to an attempted carjacking and shooting in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and South Lieser Road. Police said the victim was stopped at the intersection when a vehicle pulled up and a man got out. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him out of his vehicle, then shot the victim in the leg. The victim's injury is non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police said a second suspect tried to steal the victim's vehicle, but it has a manual transmission and they weren't able to drive it away. The suspects, who were described as Black men, fled from the area and have not been located.
Police did not say if they believe the two carjackings are related, and no additional details were released.
Vancouver police also responded to a drive-by shooting that happened at about 2:44 a.m. on Friday. Police said the victims reported their vehicle was shot at in the area of Northeast Thurston Way and State Route 500. The victims, a man and a woman, drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. It is not known at this time if the drive-by shooting is related to the carjackings.
The Safe Streets Task Force is investigating all three incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police tip line at 360-487-7399.
"has a manual transmission and they weren't able to drive it away" A HA! this is a horrifying overall event for the victim, but these crooks can't drive because it's a stick.
