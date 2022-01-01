PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two men died, and another was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place. When they arrived, they found three men who had been shot. One died at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A third man was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police said they have not made any arrests or have any suspect information.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.