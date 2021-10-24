PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Old Town on Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots heard inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who were dead.

A shooting in an apartment building on the corner of NW 6th Ave and Everett St left two people dead. One man is in custody. More tonight on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/2msveEpuq5 — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) October 24, 2021

“I was scared somebody might be going door to door,” Rusty Schouten, who lives in the building, said. “At that point I shut my lights off and I had a baseball bat.”

Schouten says the shots were so loud he thought they were outside his apartment.

“I heard another gunfire on the third floor and I thought it was right outside my door,” he said.

Later on Sunday, PPB said it arrested 45-year-old Michael VanDomelen for the shooting. He is facing charges of first degree murder.

Sunday’s shooting now brings the total number of homicides in Portland to 72. That surpasses the record number of homicides set back in the 1980s.

“I’m just pretty shocked about the whole thing with all the gun violence happening in Portland,” Schouten said. “You would never think this would hit so close to your home.”

Now, Schouten waits to see which neighbors lost their lives to another day of gun violence in Portland.

“My heart goes out to their families,” he said. “I’m just really not sure yet if it’s someone I knew or not.”